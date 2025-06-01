A school janitor
2025-06-01
A World-Class British Education School
The British School in Gothenburg will offer the prestigious UK National Curriculum from Reception through A-Levels, providing world-class education in a nurturing, inclusive environment .With a dedicated team of UK-trained teachers and a purpose-built modern campus, the school aims to serve both local and international families seeking academic excellence and a global outlook.
Why Choose Us?
At The British School in Gothenburg we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students.
Great teachers inspire great students. That's why at The British School in Gothenburg, we pay close attention to how we train and support both our new and experienced educators. We know just how rewarding a teaching career can be, when educators have the right support and opportunities to develop.
Tasks
- Cleaning classrooms, offices, restrooms, and public areas
- Emptying and cleaning waste bins and recycling containers
- Performing minor maintenance tasks such as changing light bulbs
- Setting up furniture for special events or rearranging furniture as required
- Sanitizing surfaces to maintain health standards, particularly in times of public health concerns
- Maintaining an inventory of cleaning supplies and equipment, and notifying management when supplies are low
- Inspecting buildings for damage or vandalism, and reporting any issues to management
- Ensuring exterior areas such as playgrounds and parking lots are clean and safe
- Adhering to health and safety regulations, including the use of personal protective equipment
- Operating and maintaining custodial equipment such as floor buffers and carpet cleaners
The British School in Gothenburg is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all the students in our care and expects all applicants to share this commitment. We follow safe recruitment practice and appointments are subject to an interview, satisfactory references and identity and criminal record checks.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
