A la Carte Chef
This vacancy is part of the upcoming Rekryteringsmässa taking place on March 19. If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Rekryteringsmässa on March 19. Please note that only invited candidates will be able to attend the event.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
Sheraton is a global hotel brand known for full-service hotels that focus on comfort, business travel, and meetings, with locations all over the world. It's part of Marriott International and is often found in major cities and resort destinations.
Location:
Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
A la Carte Chef
Responsibilities:
• Prepare à la carte dishes according to menu specifications, recipes, and presentation standards
• Ensure high quality, excellent flavor, and consistent delivery during service
• Carry out "mise en place " and other preparations prior to service
• Take responsibility for hygiene, food safety, and allergen management
• Collaborate closely with the kitchen team and front-of-house staff to ensure smooth and efficient service
• Contribute to the development of dishes, flavor profiles, and kitchen routines
• Maintain order, cleanliness, and structure in the kitchen.
Requirements:
• You speak English language fluently
• You have professional culinary education or equivalent relevant experience as a chef
• You have proven experience in à la carte service, within fine dining or a quality bistro environment
• You have solid knowledge of food safety regulations and allergen handling
• You're flexible to work according to shifts, including evenings and weekends
• You must be able to attend interview meeting with employer in Stockholm on March 19th 2026.
Your profile:
• You have excellent knowledge of ingredients, with strong understanding of seasonality, techniques, and presentation
• You are able to work at a high pace while maintaining precision and attention to detail
• You have strong sense of taste, aesthetics, and craftsmanship
• You have team-oriented mindset with respect for kitchen hierarchy.
What the employer offers:
• Full-time employment with start in the middle of May 2026
• You are offered a wellness allowance and subsidized lunch / meal allowance
• Work clothing / uniform provided.
Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
