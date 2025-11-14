3D Technical Developer
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Älmhult Visa alla datajobb i Älmhult
2025-11-14
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Hej 3D Technical Developer!
Do you want to furnish the future with innovative solutions?
With us, you can feel at home in your work while sharing that feeling with millions of people around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, discover new tech possibilities, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our 3D Technical Developer, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
Through creativity, IKEA marketing & Communication AB connects the heart of IKEA to the hearts and minds of the many people. We plan and produce marketing and communication that enables our retail markets to grow and to position IKEA as a purpose-led business and an expert in life at home. We are 400 co-workers located in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA. Our strength is our talented co-workers: strategists, channel experts, developers, photographers, motion producers, 3D artists, graphic designers, copywriters, interior designers, and many more competences. We are proud of our craftsmanship and ability to unleash creativity at scale.
Your new job
We're looking for a 3D Technical Developer who wants to solve complex, real-world problems to make life at home simpler.
You will be a part of a team who design and maintain 3D pipelines and tools to enhance content creators in their everyday quest for excellent and efficient 3D communication. Through our innovative pipelines, we deliver thousands of 3D models, shaders, and images to various platforms, catering to both real-time applications and offline renderings. At the same time, we are constantly identifying pain points and launching our own projects to enhance our existing systems, embracing new values and emerging technologies.
We are a supportive team among ourselves as much as for others. With openness and innovative mindsets, we together make it a thriving environment to be part of. Our diversity gives us new insights and perspectives, growing our competence as individuals every day. Join us for the exciting industry wide transformation into software agnostic and parallel workflows enabled by USD.
What we'd like you to bring to the table
We are in search of driven and diverse talent with a passion for 3D innovation. As a key player on our technical development team, you'll immerse yourself in a collaborative scrum environment. Your role will involve dynamic coding for both new initiatives and ongoing projects, engaging fully in agile ceremonies, and delivering impactful technical solutions, all aligned with sprint deadlines. Join us in pushing the boundaries of 3D technology!
For this role, we are looking for an engineer with a deep technical foundation - someone who is skilled at building robust and scalable systems and tools.
The role as a 3D Technical Developer requires you to have:
Deep understanding of backend systems infrastructure
Experience and demonstrated skills in C++ and Python
Familiarity with cloud technology, preferably Azure
Ability to build scalable, maintainable services that support creative and production workflows
Experience with Digital Content Creation (DCC) tools and workflows.
Examples of DCC's that are meritorious to have experience with: Blender, Unity, Unreal Engine, Autodesk 3Ds max, Autodesk Maya, Houdini etc.
Strong understanding of the technical and creative aspects of working with 3D environments
Ability to navigate and contribute to complex 3D pipelines.
Tendency to express ideas, support others in time of need and not brood over failure
Ability to adapt quickly to changes and happy to take on a challenge
Experience collaborating closely with stakeholders such as product owners, 3D artists, and more.
A deep understanding of IKEA's core values and cultural principles as well as a mindset and way of working that reflects this
Ambition to grow and develop at IKEA - in this role and beyond!
It's a plus if you also have:
Some experience or knowledge with Universal Scene Description (USD)
Experience or ability to train 3D artists
Understanding of shading models
Experience with real time or offline graphics, or computer-generated imagery (CGI)
Familiarity with Material X
Familiarity with the following tech stack:
Rust
Camunda
Splunk
Be yourself, a 3D Technical Developer, and more!
Inter IKEA Group is the group of companies that connects IKEA franchisees with range development and suppliers and aligns the overall IKEA strategic direction. Every day, we strive to develop, produce, and sell products and services that are affordable and accessible to everyone. With us, you contribute to building a democratic brand and workplace that has a positive impact on both the planet and people's lives.
Your health, wellbeing, and development matter most to us, and our benefits are designed with you in mind. As a co-worker and a person, you are an essential part of our down-to-earth, playful, and inclusive culture, collaborating with others across roles, departments, and even across the globe. In this curious and optimistic environment, you'll find endless opportunities to grow. Make us the home of your career.
We welcome your application
Get ready to assemble something new! We look forward to receiving your application by 18th of November at the latest. Feel free to include a link to your GitHub in the application.
We are based in Älmhult, Sweden and work from the office the majority of our time. Our workplace approach is that we believe that your presence with the team and working most of the time in the workplace is important. IKEA do not offer relocation for this opening.
If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact the hiring manager, Helena Tévar Hernández, helena.tevar@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact the Recruiter, Vera Bendz, at vera.bendz1@inter.ikea.com
.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551), http://www.jobs.ikea.com
Västergatan 10 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Marketing & Communication AB Jobbnummer
9606186