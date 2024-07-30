3D artist
Experience working on shipped games.
Experience creating both stylized and realistic 3D art and generally be very adapt to work with different art styles
Show an ability to research and plan your creation before putting pen to paper
A wide knowledge of different softwares to accommodate different tasks.
Expected software skills
Blender or Maya
Substance designer and painter
marvelous designer
Zbrush
Marmoset toolbag
Photoshop
Work expectations
Good knowledge on how to optimize your 3D creations to run smoothly within our game.
Concepting and final execution of 3D assets, both for character and environment assets
Keen sense of building with modularity in mind. Different pieces need to fit with others
Plan your tasks and adhere to deadlines
Strong english communication skills with a proactive and collaborative team attitude Så ansöker du
