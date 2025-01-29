3D Artist - Games
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a 3D Artist at Embark you have an important role in the creation of our worlds and play spaces. Working closely with other artists, designers and tool creators, your role will be to help build the content that defines our worlds.
Your goal is to surprise players with the best and most unexpected experiences possible that they may not yet have known they wanted. You enjoy playing a variety of games, with an understanding and interest in the full width of game creation. You have the drive to harness your expertise and ideas in influencing how we work at Embark, enabling us to build better experiences for our players. Your curiosity for new methods and workflows give you a wide range of software proficiencies and skills, in which you actively share and collaborate with colleagues in order to strengthen the team.
With an understanding that experimentation is a balance between meaningful innovation and executing best practices, you have a knack for choosing the smartest route, and when it's time to declare success or failures to learn from.
Examples of responsibilities
Create high quality hard surface assets for our games
Innovate and develop exciting content creation workflows
Participate in playtests and provide feedback on the game
Collaborate with your fellow game makers
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Minimum 2 years of relevant professional experience within the game industry
A portfolio that showcases realistic game art
A strong passion for art, games and relevant technologies
Excellent visual skillset and deep artistic understanding and knowledge
Experience in multiple softwares and content creation workflows
Great understanding and ability to work according Game and Art Direction as well as technical constraints
Fluency in English
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application." Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Kontakt
Terri Kim Bell terri.kim.bell@embark-studios.com Jobbnummer
9132756