2nd Line Technical Support Agent
2026-03-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a technical 2nd line support team working with charging services and digital solutions for commercial vehicle operators. The assignment focuses on maintaining high service availability, resolving advanced support cases, and contributing to an efficient support chain across multiple processes and backend systems.
Job DescriptionReceive and handle support tickets from end customers and service dealers related to problems, incidents, and how-to questions.
Perform qualified troubleshooting using analytical tools and backend charging systems to identify where issues occur across processes and systems.
Resolve problems and incidents directly when possible, or escalate them to the relevant 3rd line support team.
Answer more complex customer questions related to charging services and system usage.
Participate in root cause analysis and create knowledge base articles.
RequirementsUniversity degree or equivalent knowledge relevant to the role, for example in electrical engineering, industrial engineering, computer science, or another relevant domain.
Good technical understanding and strong analytical ability.
Ability to understand flows and functionalities in charging IT solutions.
Administrative skills and the ability to keep track of support cases.
Good communication and documentation skills.
Fluent Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Nice to haveExperience from electromobility services, eMSP, charging systems, or energy infrastructure.
Understanding of communication protocols and API-based integrations.
Swedish driver's license.
Application
