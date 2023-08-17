Workplace Coordinator
Northvolt Ett AB / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Stockholm
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a dedicated Workplace Coordinator to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Floor Management team based in Skellefteå, and you will work together with 4 other driven Workplace Coordinators.
About the job
As a Workplace Coordinator for Floor Management you are responsible for overseeing and optimizing the daily operations and activities within a specific workplace or office floor. The role involves maintaining a productive and efficient environment for employees while ensuring that facilities and resources are properly utilized. You will make sure we maintain a clean and organized office environment and have inventory oversight. You will also monitor office and food supplies and work with continuous improvements in the day to day work.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Floor Management
Employee assistance
Vendor coordination
Data management
Problem solving
Personal success factors
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humour. We also see that you are a team player and likes to solve problems.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
We believe that you have :
A drivers licence
Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and in speech
Bonus points for:
Experience from similar jobs
Good knowledge in the Microsoft Office package
Experience from a multi-cultural environment
About Northvolt
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715), https://northvolt.com/
Alströmergatan 20, (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Northvolt AB Jobbnummer
8037928