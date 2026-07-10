Workforce Management Expert
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As a Workforce Management Expert, you translate labour standards and labour demand into practical, store‐ready workforce plans. You define how many people are needed, in which roles, with which skills and in which shift patterns, ensuring staffing is realistic, compliant, fair and scalable across store formats and markets.
You will:
Own and maintain the global WFM scheduling rulebook, defining how staffing and scheduling should be built
Ensure scheduling rules are aligned with global standards, local labour regulations and operational needs
Define standard rosters by store format and segment, including role mix and coverage by daypart
Translate labour hours into recommended staffing levels by role, skill and time of day
Create and maintain shift templates aligned with demand peaks, customer flows and operational rhythms across front of house, back of house and omnichannel
Define and evolve skill logic to reflect operational changes and new store initiatives
Partner with Sales Markets to integrate local labour laws into the global WFM logic
Collaborate closely with Labour Standards and Labour Demand Experts to ensure smooth integration into staffing and scheduling logic
Work with Tech and WFM product teams to translate rules into system configuration and algorithm inputs
Provide expert guidance and support to markets on scheduling, staffing logic and skills
Support problem‐solving and root‐cause analysis related to staffing or scheduling performance issues
WHO YOU WILL WORK WITH
You will work closely with Sales Markets, Labor Standards and Labor Demand teams, Tech and WFM product teams, as well as global Retail Operations and Controlling stakeholders. In this role, you act as a subject‐matter expert and trusted partner across functions.
WHO YOU ARE
You are a structured and analytical expert who understands both the logic behind workforce planning and the realities of store operations.
We are looking for people with:
Deep experience within workforce management, scheduling optimisation or WFM systems
Strong understanding of retail store operations and labour planning
Solid knowledge of labour regulations and scheduling compliance requirements
Experience translating analytical models and rules into practical, operational guidance
Strong documentation skills and high attention to detail
Confidence working cross‐functionally and influencing without formal authority
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together we want to use our power, our scale and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Programme – HIP. Learn more about the programme here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm, please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9999554