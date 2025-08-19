Work with Supply Chain, Logistics and Purchasing
2025-08-19
Are you looking for a new job in the field of Supply Chain, Logistics or Purchasing? We continuously have interesting new positions with our clients available for you who are looking for new challenges and want to send in a spontaneous application.
Please note that this is an expression of interest for any future projects that match your qualifications within Supply chain, Logistics and Purchasing.
We collaborate with some of Sweden 's most attractive companies.
At MultiMind, we are experts in staffing and recruitment. Today, we collaborate with some of Sweden 's most attractive companies to find just their perfect candidate. Therefore, we are always looking for new employees with different skills within several industries and areas, especially within supply chain.
Example of positions that appear with our customers:
• Supply Chain Manager
• Supply Chain Planner
• Supply Chain Coordinator
• Order Administrator
• Logistics Assistant
• Logistics Coordinator
• Logistics Manager
• Demand Planner
• Production Planner
• Project Manager
• Buyer
• Procurement Coordinator
• And other exciting roles
Sounds interesting?
If you are interested in working within Supply Chain, Logistics and Purchasing? Please apply now with your resume and you will be contacted when a project matches your qualifications.
