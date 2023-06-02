Woodworker / Carpenter
2023-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We at ExpanderaMera are now looking for several self-propelled carpenters for assignments on allowances.
For this position you need to have at least 6 years of experience in the profession.
As the tasks can vary, it is good if you have broad professional skills.
Being able to communicate in Swedish or English at the workplace is a requirement.
Professional certificates and driving licences are meritorious.
These tasks may include: Frame completion, frame, plastering, ceiling, floor, etc.
Submit your application today to: jobb@expanderamera.se
The following information must be included in your application:
• Name and contact details
• Your experience in the profession. (Write at which companies you have worked, when and for how long, and provide references.)
• If you have any certificates/professional certificates, please send them along.
• What languages you can communicate freely.
If you are employed by us, we offer:
wellness allowance
Occupational health
Work on subsistence allowance
Work on time or performance pay depending on the project.
Work on fair terms
Collective agreement
Various fun antics and activities.
Welcome with your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-16
E-post: jobb@expanderamera.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Expanderamera Byggbemanning och Rekrytering AB (org.nr 556547-9630)
Valhallavägen 77 (visa karta
)
114 28 STOCKHOLM
ExpanderaMera Kontakt
Saya Khan saya.khan@expanderamera.se Jobbnummer
