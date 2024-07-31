Wiring Harness Design Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
You will be a part of EDS Instrument Panel and Main Battery harness team.
This team is responsible for the mechanical design and development of a vehicles electrical 'nervous' system, called wiring harnesses. If you are the right person for this job, you will realise the opportunity to play a key role for the company's performance in this area. You'll learn to use the right tools, methods, processes to create and design wiring harnesses supporting the realization of electrical vehicle functions or features. Not only will you increase your technical knowledge of the design and development, but also, increase your contacts in the automotive industry.
What you'll do
A position is now available as a Wiring Harness Design Engineer to help us define and develop our future galvanic electrical structure. The engineer's responsibility is to design and develop the harnesses located within the Instrument Panel area.
The job entails mechanically routing or physically connecting electrical components with wiring bundles, fulfilling numerous requirements and guidelines from Electrical performance, EMC and making sure that the end product is of high quality, can be manufactured by suppliers and assembled with ease in vehicle assembly plants.
The work includes, but is by no means limited to, the design and development of virtual harness models, creating corresponding 2D/3D drawings for specification, coordinating with suppliers making sure that they deliver top quality harnesses manufactured based on the design, as well as verification of harnesses to make sure that the solutions work robustly as intended.
Working in a highly effective team, you strive to continually develop yourself and the team; you contribute in developing new ways of working to be at the forefront of industry.
You will also:
• Initiate, lead and drive the design and development of wiring harnesses under the team's responsibility
• Perform investigations and verification of harnesses to reach reliability, cost and performance in the electrical system
• Be part of team efforts to develop solutions across platforms
What you'll bring
You have proven technical skills and experience within the area of Design of Mechanical installation, materials included in the electrical distribution system and vehicle functions supported by specific harnesses, including the manufacturing process and complexity of wire harness. You are capable of delivering major or complex development tasks in a cross-functional team environment, skilled in balancing and integrating design aspects in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and have the ability to act a as tutor or mentor in the area of expertise. You are very skilled in & drives improvements of relevant design tools, methods and processes
You are experienced and skilled in VPDS and have the ability to secure product flow and deliveries and able to organize the work for a team and coaching team members. You have an effective communication and collaboration skills. You have the ability to work with Continuous Improvements in the team and skilled in Continuous Integration, test object builds (bench, riggs, prototype car, etc.).
You have working experience in the following tools.
• Catia V5 including Electrical workbench
• 3DPMI
• Capital Design
• TCe and TC Vis
• System Weaver or Car Weaver
• EiDB
Also, you have knowledge in the following areas.
• Electromagnetic Compatibility
• Electrical Performance
• Electrical system design
• RQA (Routing Quality Assessment, FMEA)
• Volvo cars Design guidelines (harness, connectors and components)
• Electrical Schematics
• Complexity
You are fluent in English. It's also meritorious if you can comprehend Swedish and has a driving license B.
