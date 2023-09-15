Wing Control System Developer
Briljantin Consulting KB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Briljantin Consulting KB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Botkyrka
, Tyresö
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
The future of technical innovation, driving a sustainable Shipping Industry is now in our hand! Our thrive is to be a change-maker within this field.
You want to become the change? Apply for the role as Wing Control System Developer.
Wing Control System Developer
Do you want to contribute to making the world a better place for future generations? Would you like to be part of the transition towards truly sustainable shipping? We want that and we are now building up a team with that in focus. We are looking for people with a passion for what they are doing and with a drive for positive change!
About the job
This role will offer you the chance to utilize your engineering skills to its full extent and contribute to the strategic and detailed development of our solutions.
Our client aims at becoming the market leading provider of wind propulsion solution to the shipping industry and thereby prevent contribution to climate change and other harmful emissions from shipping. The first installations are scheduled to be in operation on an ocean-going car carrier in 2025.
Our client is established as a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. We are now building up the team, with highly skilled, motivated, and passionate people, that will form the core of this company.
Key responsibilities and Competences:
We are in an early stage and are now looking for a person that have experience from control system development, either with embedded- or PLC-systems. Important is an interest of understanding the physics/ mechanical and hydraulic properties of our wing-system and from there develop our dynamic models and control code of the wing and its sub-systems. Since everything is new in the design, the job also includes figuring out the requirements and SW architecture of the wing functions.
There are some possibilities to shape the contents of this position depending on the applicants interests and previous experiences. However, basic knowledge or an interest to build knowledge in at least some of the following areas are required:
- - Hydraulics: modelling and control of hydraulic systems. Very important for all motion control functions. All our main actuators are hydraulic.
- - Sailing Aerodynamics, important for our wing trimming functions, that optimize the angle of attack to get as must trust out of the wing as possible.
- - Safety critical control system design and risk analysis/FMEA. The wing control system is safety critical, it needs to get the wing into its safe-state when the wind speeds get to high.
- - HMI development and user interaction.
- - Model Based Software Development in Matlab/Simulink/Embedded coder.
Other topics that are advantageous to have knowledge in are:
- - SW development in a PLC or embedded environment (C/C++, Structured Text..)
- - Ship systems and their functions
- - Electronic HW design
- - Sensors, (e.g. position/angle, wind, force/torque, pressure)
- - Control of electric machines
- - Mechatronics
- - System modelling in Matlab/Simulink/Simscape
- - Optimization algorithms
The position is based in Tumba, Stockholm.
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
A businesspartner for growth and maintainance, www.briljantin.se Ersättning
Enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/10". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Briljantin Consulting KB Arbetsplats
Briljantin Consulting Kontakt
Richard Zamani 073-6609167 Jobbnummer
8115249