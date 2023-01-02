Window Cleaner - Hemfrid Värmdö
Hemfrid i Sverige AB / Städarjobb / Värmdö Visa alla städarjobb i Värmdö
2023-01-02
, Vaxholm
, Tyresö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hemfrid i Sverige AB i Värmdö
, Vaxholm
, Tyresö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Hemfrid is Sweden's largest company within home cleaning. We help our customers with services such as cleaning, window cleaning, moving service and much more.
Now we are looking for Window cleaners in Värmdö.
Your work assignments
As a Window cleaner at Hemfrid you have an important role - to give your customers the best service. You work independently and have your own customers with a great responsibility.
Your work tasks include:
• Window cleaning at private customers home
• Window cleaning of glazed balconies and other glass section may occur
• Independent work out at customers homes and for larger households you will work in a team
Your profile
We are looking for colleagues who like to work in different settings, both independently and in teams. You have at least 1 year experience in window cleaning in Sweden or any other country within EU. Further, you need to be responsible and punctual, you also need to be dedicated to your job and have a positive attitude. Of course you should also be passionate about customer service, just like we are!
To sum up your profile we see that you:
• Have at least 1 year of experience in window cleaning in Sweden or within EU
• You speak and understand basic Swedish or English
• Have a swedish driving license or EU driving license
• Can work flexible working hours Monday-Friday, work on weekends may occur
Great merits are:
• You have previous experience from any service profession, moving assignments or home cleaning
• Have a window cleaning education
• Have access to own car
We offer you
We have a clear ambition - To be the industry's best employer. Good working conditions are important to us. That is why we offer, among other things:
• Collective agreements and good terms of employment
• Third part insurance, health insurance, retirement pension insurance
• Wellness grant
• Training within window cleaning
• Colleagues from all over the world!
Do you want to join our journey? Apply now!
Welcome to Hemfrid! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemfrid i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556529-8444) Arbetsplats
Hemfrid Kontakt
Sophia Flores sophia.flores@hemfrid.se Jobbnummer
7306571