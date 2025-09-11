Welding Supervisor
2025-09-11
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Welding Supervisor. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Performing and supervising of welding tasks using various techniques, such as GMAW/MIG (Gas Metal Arc Welding), TIG/GTAW (Gas Tungsten Arc Welding), and SMAW (Stick Welding),
Read and interpret blueprints, technical drawings, and welding specifications,
Ensure the quality of welded components through inspections and adherence to industry standards,
Adhere to safety protocols and guidelines to maintain a secure working environment,
Use protective equipment and follow safety procedures during all welding activities,
Work closely with engineering and design teams to understand project requirements.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Vocational training or certification in welding,
Experience as a welder in past projects,
Familiarity with various welding techniques and materials,
Proficient in reading and interpreting technical drawings,
Excellent hand-eye coordination and attention to detail,
Strong problem-solving skills,
Ability to perform repetitive tasks over extended periods of time,
Intermediate in English.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address.
