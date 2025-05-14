Web & Logistics Quality Integrator
2025-05-14
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
Visa alla jobb hos Ridit Design Of Sweden AB i Skellefteå
RIDIT DESIGN OF SWEDEN AB is currently in a growth phase and is now looking for passionate colleagues. You can expect a varied environment, the days can look very different - but one thing is for sure, here you get to use your skills and set your own limits for how much you want to develop.
Key areas of Responsibility:
• Website design and user-friendly layouts using design principles and branding guidelines.
• Troubleshoot integration or quality issues between digital interfaces and backend systems.
• Integrate web and logistics systems to ensure seamless data flow and functionality.
• Improve and maintain the quality and performance of digital platforms used for logistics or e-commerce.
• Update the design to reflect new features, promotions, or company changes.
• Troubleshoot and resolve any disconnects in digital and supply chain workflows.
• Schedule, track and coordinate shipments/deliveries.
• Act as the communication link between vendors, stockiest, transport companies, and customers.
Good to have :
Proficiency in technologies such as HTML/CSS or relevant platforms.
Strong focus on quality assurance, user experience, and technical problem solving.
Ability to communicate clearly with both technical and non-technical teams.
Merit :
Experience in logistics is a considered a merit.
What we offer :
• Opportunities to develop innovative, quality-first digital solutions.
• Flexible work arrangements and growth potential.
Does the role sound interesting and suitable? If so, apply immediately because we are interviewing continuously and the role may be filled before the application deadline.
