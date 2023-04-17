Web Developer
2023-04-17
We're looking for a driven software developer with experience in PHP and Laravel to join our development team at HVD Group. As we continue to conquer the European market with our ERP software for craftsmen, we need talented individuals who are passionate about improving the industry and making a difference in the lives of thousands of workers and businesses.
What you will get to do:
- Collaborate with a global team of developers to shape our systems using PHP, Laravel, and other technologies.
- Use your practical experience to build efficient, scalable systems that improve the lives of craftsmen across Europe.
- Work with API integrations of internal services and external partners to create seamless experiences for our customers.
- Continuously improve our development practices and codebase by fixing bugs and working on improvement projects that drive the success of our business.
- 2-4 years of backend or full stack development experience
- Knowledge of PHP and Laravel
- A solid understanding of database design and query optimization
- Familiarity with Git
- Prior experience working with external APIs for integrations, GraphQL experience is a plus
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work collaboratively with other teams
- You are able to communicate fluently in English
HVD Group is developing rapidly and is working hard to conquer the European market on software for craftsmen. We are a team of over 200 people in multiple locations working locally and globally to achieve our mission. Our teams are changing the industry and improving the everyday life of thousands of workers and businesses - from the family-owned to enterprise customers.
Through innovative technology and years of expertise in the craftmanship industry, we have successfully partner with over 10,000 customer and gained trust of 100,000 users in different segments of the industry. Our vision is to become the European leader in providing business systems for the craftsmen industry. To accomplish this ambitious goal, we need to continue building our teams with strong talent, like yourself. Ersättning
