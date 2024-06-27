We are looking for CI/CD Engineers!
2024-06-27
The C3 Surface department focuses on ground-based air defense, employing 70 staff in software, project management, and engineering roles. They develop Command and Control software for ground-based sensor systems and battle management.
The department seeks an expert in Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) implementation and transformation with experience in various development stages. Working closely with teams, the role involves delivering software and testing for complex systems. If you appreciate creative, team-oriented problem-solving in the military command and control field, this opportunity is for you.
* https://www.saab.com/products/giraffe-c4i
Your role
You will be a part of an agile team where you have great opportunities to influence both products and working methods. The share of software is increasing in our products, with a need of shorter lead times and feedback loops. We hope that you will be one of our future key players on this journey.
Briefly, your tasks will be:
Creating an automated framework for CI/CD that would support our cross functional teams to integrate and test their software faster and improve their efficiency
Building automated tests frameworks within DevOps environment
Support our tech organization in the CI/CD area with best practices and training
Specification and development of application software
Skills in leading and training development teams
Your profile
You are a software developer with preferable some years of experience working with CI-pipelines. Your interests are in software development automation and testing. Solving and simplify complex problem feels natural and also spreading that knowledge. You enjoy working in a structured and accurate way, and like to cooperate with other developers within and outside the teams.
Required skills/experience:
Experience from software development in Java and Gradle.
Ability to work team oriented as well as independent
Good communication skills in speaking and writing (Swedish and English)
Bachelor's degree from Science/Engineering/Technology within computer science, engineering physics or equivalent
Linux knowledge
Experience in troubleshooting techniques such as root causal analysis, and fixing code bugs
Working knowledge of various tools such as Git, Jenkins, containerization using Docker and Kubernetes
Good-to-have skills/experience:
Experience of working with CI-pipeline
Jenkins pipelines
Git/Bitbucket
Artifactory/repository management
Container technology, e.g. Dockers
JavaScript
Agile ways of working
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
