We are looking for Assistant Cafe Manager in Lund

About Us:
Café No 6 is a cozy spot that brings authentic Chinese food to the heart of Lund. We pride ourselves on our unique blend of Chinese-inspired lunches, refreshing drinks, and delightful desserts. We are now looking for a dynamic and passionate Assistant Café Manager to join our team as we embark on an exciting rebranding journey.
Position Overview:
As an Assistant Café Manager, you will play a key role in the daily operations and strategic direction of the café. From rebranding and financial oversight to assisting in the kitchen and ensuring excellent customer experiences, you'll wear many hats in this diverse and rewarding role.
Key Responsibilities:
Café Management: Help the manager oversee the daily operations of the café, ensuring smooth service and a welcoming atmosphere.
Budget & Finance: Support the manager with monitoring the café's finances, including budgeting, cost control, and maintaining financial records.
Social Media & Marketing: Manage the café's social media presence and promotional activities, engaging customers and increasing brand visibility.
Customer Experience: Ensure exceptional service by hosting and managing the café floor, communicating effectively with our international customers in English, Swedish, and Chinese, and ensuring every guest feels welcomed.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Business Management, Economics, Marketing, or related field.
Experience in social media management, marketing, or project management
Familiarity with budgeting, financial oversight, and cost management.
Excellent English language skills, conversational Swedish and Chinese.
Strong communication skills, with a customer-first mindset.
Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and handle multiple responsibilities.
