We are looking for an experienced Electrical Engineer in Gävle
2023-01-10
Our client is an American public multinational corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, and supports a wide range of products and services predominantly related to computing through its various product divisions.
Its most profitable products have come to dominate the commercial office suite market, and the company's operating system, which has achieved near ubiquity in the desktop computer market. The company has also diversified in recent years into the video game industry as well as into the consumer electronics and digital services market.
Electrical Engineer
You will Work with commissioning teams to properly test and validate installation, operation, and performance of electrical systems. Further, act as the technical authority for on-site operations related to a large-scale mission critical electrical system.
Some of the tasks are summarized but not limited to:
• Establish and coordinate maintenance and safety operating procedures, maintaining highly redundant electrical infrastructure.
• Managing the electrical infrastructures throughout datacenter campus
• Overall responsibility for the safe operation of the facilities
• Management of the ongoing CE maintenance support for all service lines to pre-defined SLAs
• Work with Construction and Commissioning team to properly integrate the new Electrical systems to existing datacenter
• Support and validate on-site datacenters operations in relation to the electrical infrastructure
• Practical experience with building management systems and automation, controls & frameworks
• Experience with the operation and maintenance of building electrical systems. (Power distribution, lighting, grounding, generators, UPS, and battery packs, ATS, fire alarm and Monitoring systems)
The position is going to be based at our clients' Swedish location in Gävle.
You have experience with electrical systems in a high availability assembly / manufacturing / critical infrastructure environment such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields.
It's required to have a very strong technical engineering experience:
* OR Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, or related field AND Good technical engineering experience
* OR Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, or related field AND Good technical engineering experience.
All applications and CV's must be submitted in English in order to be taken into consideration. Please e-mail head of recruitment Nordics, stein.dale@venezu.no
for questions regarding the position.
About Venezu: we are a temp and recruitment agency that works exclusively with B2B companies in the ICT industry. We focus on the Nordic market, and we are looking for motivated and skilled candidates that fit the innovative and can-do environment of our customers.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-27
E-post: stein.dale@venezu.no Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Venezu AB
802 50 GÄVLE Jobbnummer
