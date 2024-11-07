We are looking for a Executive Vice President
Are you an experienced leader with background in developing and growing businesses? We are looking for an Executive Vice President for Drives & Automation product line and International Motor business of the CG Global (excluding India sub-continent).
In this role, you will be leading the business unit, driving growth and managing end-end operations for a diverse range of products. The role encompasses P&L responsibility, strategic planning, operational execution, and talent development to ensure the highest levels of customer satisfaction and business performance.
You will be part of a global organization, developing global business and finding synergy solutions within the CG Power and Industrial Solutions organization.
You will be based in CG Drives & Automations head office in Helsingborg.
Your responsibility includes:
• P&L responsibility for Drives & Automation and CG international motors
• Design and implement the strategy to drive growth and profitability
• Manage cross-functional teams to fulfil customer demands and deliver exceptional business results.
• Development of and adherence to departmental budgets, review, analyse and provide input into performance, profitability and support growth
• Drive the introduction and positioning of new products in the market.
• Maintain close contact with customers to understand their needs and market requirements
Your profile
You are a proactive and inspiring leader. Your business mind combined with your passion for building long-term relationships will be the key to your success in this role.
As a person, you are self-motivated, always strive to reach the next target, and never gives up.
You have a business-oriented and creative mindset, and you always put your clients' needs in first place.
Qualifications
§ Bachelor's degree in electrical, Mechanical, or Industrial Engineering.
§ MBA or equivalent advanced degree in Business Management is preferred.
§ Minimum of 20 years of relevant professional experience, along with a strong exposure to the Drives & Automation industry, with at least 2-3 years in a leadership role.
§ Proven track record in P&L management and profitable growth
§ Extensive experience in market management, product development, and strategic planning.
§ Strong background in managing cross-functional teams and designing and leading business programs
§ Experience of working in pedigreed companies and demonstrated performance of delivering high growth targets
Personal characteristics
§ Target and result driven
§ Powerful self-drive
§ Strong relational skills and interest in people
§ Structured, likes to plan and organize
§ Business oriented
Company presentation
CG Drives & Automation, with trade mark Emotron, is a green tech company that develops products and solutions to control and monitor electric motors, offering energy savings, reduced maintenance and improved productivity. The company offers complete drive systems based on a range of standard products and dedicated solutions, including AC drives and soft starters. The key industries are Water & Wastewater, Marine, Power generation, Material Handling and Chemical, Oil & Gas industry.
The channels to market are end-users, system integrators, OEM's and distributors.
CG Drives & Automation has 200 employees in Sweden, Germany, Netherlands and India with the head office in Helsingborg, Sweden and with a turnover of approximately 50 MEUR.
