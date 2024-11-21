Warehouse worker in Morgongåva
KilaPeople AB / Lagerjobb / Heby Visa alla lagerjobb i Heby
2024-11-21
, Sala
, Östhammar
, Enköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KilaPeople AB i Heby
, Sala
, Stockholm
, Lerum
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Warehouse worker wanted - dedicated and motivated Ukrainian staff
Are you originally from Ukraine and now living in Sweden and looking for new job opportunities? Then we have an open position for you in warehouse and logistics in Morgongåva.
Kila People is looking for enthusiastic and motivated Ukrainian individuals on behalf of our client, Apotea, to join our team at our client's warehouse in Morgongåva.
Location: Morgongåva, Sweden
Hours: 40 hours per week
Duration: 6 months with the possibility of extension and a permanent position
Job Responsibilities:
Handling goods
Receiving and shipping
Scanning
Picking and packing
About you:
Self-sufficient, ambitious, and eager to grow and develop in your role.
Have an understanding of the Swedish languish and seek English.
What we Offer:
Representation of a leading e-commerce company, Apotea.
An inclusive work environment that encourages employees to thrive and contribute to our mutual success.
Opportunity to work for a well-established e-commerce company.
Competitive salary according to collective agreements.
Continuous development opportunities.
Requirements:
Ukrainian citizenship or heritage
Understanding of Swedish and English
Ability to work independently and in a team
Flexibility to handle dynamic changesLanguage
Ukrainian
English
Swedish
Start date:
Immediate Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KilaPeople AB
(org.nr 559336-6098), http://www.kila.se Arbetsplats
Kila People Jobbnummer
9023539