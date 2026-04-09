Warehouse Setup & Logistics Consultant
Wrknest AB / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla speditörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-09
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About the role
Wrknest is recruiting on behalf of an international technology company for a consulting assignment as Warehouse & Inventory Coordinator, where you will play a key role in setting up and coordinating warehouse operations across Europe.
This assignment is ideal for someone who enjoys combining hands-on logistics coordination with process development and cross-functional collaboration. You will be responsible for ensuring that warehouse setup, inventory accuracy, documentation, and 3PL communication are aligned to support an efficient and scalable logistics flow.
The role sits at the center of warehouse operations and will involve close collaboration with teams across supply chain, production, quality, finance, and trade compliance, as well as external 3PL partners. You will also support the warehouse go-live and ramp-up phase, making this a particularly exciting opportunity for someone who enjoys building structure in evolving environments.
This is initially a 6-month consulting assignment, with potential for extension depending on business needs and performance.
Your future responsibilities
You will lead the coordination of warehouse setup and ongoing inventory activities while ensuring smooth communication between internal stakeholders and external logistics partners. The role combines operational execution with continuous process improvements.
Your responsibilities will include:
Coordinating warehouse setup, storage requirements, and operational workflows
Translating warehouse needs into clear requirements for 3PL partners
Evaluating warehouse and 3PL capabilities, service offerings, and capacity
Creating SOPs, process documents, and operational checklists
Supporting WMS setup through data preparation, testing, and process alignment
Performing cycle counts, stock checks, and inventory reconciliations
Monitoring stock movements and ensuring system accuracy
Supporting demand forecast reviews and converting volume forecasts into capacity needs
Planning pallet space, storage allocation, and handling requirements
Acting as the key contact point toward 3PL partners for warehouse-related topics
Supporting RFQ and provider comparison work
Preparing reports, updates, and presentation material for internal stakeholders
Participating in warehouse go-live, ramp-up, audits, and site visits
Driving continuous improvements in workflows, documentation, and operational routines
We are looking for someone who
Requirements
Experience from warehouse setup or go-live projects
Previous experience in warehouse coordination, inventory control, logistics, or supply chain operations
Experience working with 3PL providers
Strong understanding of warehouse processes, stock accuracy, and documentation
Experience with WMS, ERP, or similar inventory systems
Strong coordination and stakeholder management skills
Excellent communication skills in English
Meritorious
Experience supporting RFQ/RFI processes for logistics services
Background in international supply chain or industrial environments
As a person, you are structured, solution-oriented, and comfortable taking ownership in a role with many interfaces. You enjoy creating order, improving workflows, and ensuring that warehouse operations run smoothly in collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders.
Other information
Start: ASAP Scope: 20-40 hours per week Duration: 6 months, with good possibility of extension Location: Gothenburg Employment type: Consulting assignment via your own company or through Wrknest
About the customer
The customer is an international technology company in an exciting growth phase, currently building and scaling its operations. The business is characterized by innovation, operational excellence, and a strong focus on building sustainable and efficient processes for future expansion.
This is a great opportunity to join a company where your contribution will have clear impact on both daily operations and long-term logistics capabilities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7532073-1936565". Arbetsgivare Wrknest AB
(org.nr 559293-2213), https://careers.wrknest.se
Vasagatan 35 (visa karta
)
411 37 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Wrknest Jobbnummer
9844184