Warehouse Setup & Logistics Consultant

Wrknest AB / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg
2026-04-09


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About the role
Wrknest is recruiting on behalf of an international technology company for a consulting assignment as Warehouse & Inventory Coordinator, where you will play a key role in setting up and coordinating warehouse operations across Europe.
This assignment is ideal for someone who enjoys combining hands-on logistics coordination with process development and cross-functional collaboration. You will be responsible for ensuring that warehouse setup, inventory accuracy, documentation, and 3PL communication are aligned to support an efficient and scalable logistics flow.
The role sits at the center of warehouse operations and will involve close collaboration with teams across supply chain, production, quality, finance, and trade compliance, as well as external 3PL partners. You will also support the warehouse go-live and ramp-up phase, making this a particularly exciting opportunity for someone who enjoys building structure in evolving environments.
This is initially a 6-month consulting assignment, with potential for extension depending on business needs and performance.
Your future responsibilities
You will lead the coordination of warehouse setup and ongoing inventory activities while ensuring smooth communication between internal stakeholders and external logistics partners. The role combines operational execution with continuous process improvements.
Your responsibilities will include:

Coordinating warehouse setup, storage requirements, and operational workflows

Translating warehouse needs into clear requirements for 3PL partners

Evaluating warehouse and 3PL capabilities, service offerings, and capacity

Creating SOPs, process documents, and operational checklists

Supporting WMS setup through data preparation, testing, and process alignment

Performing cycle counts, stock checks, and inventory reconciliations

Monitoring stock movements and ensuring system accuracy

Supporting demand forecast reviews and converting volume forecasts into capacity needs

Planning pallet space, storage allocation, and handling requirements

Acting as the key contact point toward 3PL partners for warehouse-related topics

Supporting RFQ and provider comparison work

Preparing reports, updates, and presentation material for internal stakeholders

Participating in warehouse go-live, ramp-up, audits, and site visits

Driving continuous improvements in workflows, documentation, and operational routines

We are looking for someone who
Requirements

Experience from warehouse setup or go-live projects

Previous experience in warehouse coordination, inventory control, logistics, or supply chain operations

Experience working with 3PL providers

Strong understanding of warehouse processes, stock accuracy, and documentation

Experience with WMS, ERP, or similar inventory systems

Strong coordination and stakeholder management skills

Excellent communication skills in English

Meritorious

Experience supporting RFQ/RFI processes for logistics services

Background in international supply chain or industrial environments

As a person, you are structured, solution-oriented, and comfortable taking ownership in a role with many interfaces. You enjoy creating order, improving workflows, and ensuring that warehouse operations run smoothly in collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders.
Other information
Start: ASAP Scope: 20-40 hours per week Duration: 6 months, with good possibility of extension Location: Gothenburg Employment type: Consulting assignment via your own company or through Wrknest
About the customer
The customer is an international technology company in an exciting growth phase, currently building and scaling its operations. The business is characterized by innovation, operational excellence, and a strong focus on building sustainable and efficient processes for future expansion.
This is a great opportunity to join a company where your contribution will have clear impact on both daily operations and long-term logistics capabilities.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7532073-1936565".

Arbetsgivare
Wrknest AB (org.nr 559293-2213), https://careers.wrknest.se
Vasagatan 35 (visa karta)
411 37  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Wrknest

Jobbnummer
9844184

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