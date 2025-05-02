Warehouse Process Specialist
Are you ready for a new challenge? Join us as a Warehouse Process Specialist and make a real impact on our warehousing operations.
Mission
In this role, you'll organize and manage warehousing operations, including reception, storage, order preparation, and shipments, following SPS principles.
What You'll Do
You'll start your day by reviewing performance metrics and implementing corrective actions to improve cost and service. You'll manage projects aimed at optimizing warehousing processes, defining internal flow architecture, and developing global warehouse architecture. Your focus will be on optimizing warehousing activities, such as reviewing stocking strategies, implementing Kanban loops, and organizing the evacuation of finished products and waste.
Safety and ergonomics are key, so you'll ensure these conditions are met in all warehouse and material handling activities. You'll integrate information systems in line with MPH & Warehouse principles and continuously improve these systems to optimize safety, quality, lead time, and cost. You'll also study the feasibility and profitability of investments tailored to our needs.
As a key player in our digital transformation, you'll be the Key User of manufacturing digital tools (MES, WMS, IIoT, AGV, AR, Cobot, etc). You'll serve as the Data-Owner of the Warehousing (DEX) Domain, managing all data to support quality processes on various tools (SAP and any Domain/local tools). You may also act as Key-User of the Warehousing Domain (DEX).
Key Responsibilities
Measure and analyze warehousing performance.
Manage optimization projects.
Key Competences
Logistics Messaging
Change Management
Focus on Customer
Influence and Convince
Project Management
Tailored Supply Chain Management
Warehouse Management
Health & Safety
Inventory Replenishment
Logistics Operations
Logistics Systems & Tools
Key Systems
Proficiency in MS Office and ERP systems.
Education
English B1 level proficiency.
Experience Level
Less than 3 years of experience required.
