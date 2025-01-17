Warehouse Manager
Role Purpose
As Warehouse Manager you will be responsible for a number of construction projects
Business Units. The Warehouse Manager will define and coordinate all available storage areas onsite, both within the building and outside of the building up to the hoarding line. Storage space is to be allocated according to the project priorities as advised and agreed with the Contractor. Thebooking and delivery of materials must at all times be subject to the storage space available and will be a primary function of the Warehouse Manager . As the Warehouse Manager r, you will beprimarily responsible for the coordination and implementation of the web-based booking system to ensure that material deliveries are dealt with and handled as efficiently as possible within the
physical constraints of the site and access areas.
Warehouse Manager Responsibilities:
Define and coordinate all available storage areas on site.
Allocate Storage Space according to the project priorities.
Booking and Coordination of delivery of materials.
Liaise with the Sub Contractors and Security Personnel to ensure effective deliveries.
Coordinate with Sub Contractors to ensure awareness of holding area locations and develop an appropriate call off system to ensure optimum delivery times to site.
Maintain awareness of spare capacity of the plant on site and coordinate deliveries to
maximise the use of all vertical transportation plant.
Assist the Project Manager in the running of the weekly delivery coordination meeting.
As the Warehouse Manager , you will liaise closely with Security personnel to ensure effective deliveries. The Site Logistics Manager will be a key link between the Security
Operatives at the site perimeter and the traffic and material movements within the site boundaries.
You will be tasked with devising an appropriate call off system to ensure optimum delivery times while working closely with the Subcontractor
The Warehouse Manager will be aware of the spare capacity of the plant on site and will coordinate deliveries to maximise the use of all vertical transportation plant while liaising
with the Appointed Person/Crane Coordinator, the Warehouse Manager and the Contractor.
You will assist the Logistics Manager in the running of the weekly delivery coordination meeting. Delivery, vertical transportation and storage actions taken from this meeting will be the responsibility of the Warehouse Manager.
