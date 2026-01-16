VPC Agreement Manager - Tissue Services
2026-01-16
Are you passionate about combining industrial process expertise with digital services to create long-term customer value? Do you enjoy working at the intersection of data, operations, and customer relationship management?
This is your opportunity to join Valmet Tissue Machine Service Team as our new VPC Agreement Manager!
A Valmet Performance Center (VPC) is a remote service hub where process and data experts provide on-demand support, advanced monitoring, and data-driven analysis to help customers optimize their production performance. As a VPC Agreement Manager, you will play a key role in developing, managing, and executing our digitally driven service agreements. You will work closely with customers across the tissue industry and collaborate with our global network of VPC experts to ensure high-quality service delivery, data-driven performance improvements, and proactive customer care.
Main Responsibilities
Build strong, long-term customer relationships and represent the VPC portfolio in customer interactions.
Manage and grow VPC service agreements, ensuring delivery of scope, KPIs, and customer value.
Act as the main contact for customers, building strong relationships and driving continuous improvement.
Coordinate digital services such as remote monitoring, expert support, and performance optimization.
Turn process data into clear, actionable insights to improve customer performance.
Deliver regular performance reviews and propose improvements.
Support sales teams in finding opportunities to upgrade or expand agreements.
Contribute to developing new digital service concepts and offerings.
Qualifications
BSc or MSc in a relevant field (papermaking, process engineering, automation, data science, or similar).
Several years of experience in the tissue/paper industry, process optimization, service delivery, or data-driven digital services.
Strong customer-facing experience with proven skills in communication, presentation, and relationship management.
Solid project-management capabilities and the ability to coordinate multi-stakeholder activities.
Analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to interpret data and recommend actions.
Experience with remote support models, digital tools, or Industrial Internet solutions is an advantage.
Fluency in Swedish and English, other languages are a plus.
We Offer
A key role in the heart of Valmet's digital transformation within Tissue Services. You will have the opportunity to shape and expand our growing VPC Agreement business on a global scale, working in a collaborative and international environment alongside world-class experts. We are committed to your professional development through continuous learning and providing diverse global career paths. At Valmet, teamwork, innovation, and customer success are the foundation of everything we do, creating a workplace where your contributions truly make an impact.
Additional information
Please send your application as soon as possible via the link provided, as we will start screening applications immediately, but no later than February 8, 2026.
Would you like to know more, or do you have questions about the position? Please contact Raffaele Malutta, Senior Manager TM Field Services, by email raffaele.malutta@valmet.com
. Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
We perform background checks and alcohol/drug testing for all employees in Sweden, in line with our commitment to a safe and secure workplace.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
