VP Research

2024-06-07
Smart High Tech is a company focusing on producing new heat-dissipating materials reinforced with graphene with a focus on cooling electronics, processors, graphics cards, LEDs, and other heat-sensitive and heat-intensive products. This is something that is essential to be able to develop high-performance electronics that are smaller, faster and lighter with more functionality- in a sustainable way. We offer high-performance graphene-reinforced materials and associated process know-how. One example of our unique and innovative developments is our graphene-enhanced interface material "Thermal Interface Material", called TIM, for electronics and power module cooling, which conducts heat efficiently both vertically and horizontally. TIM is found in our GT product series, which is available in different versions with different features.
We sell our products to international world-leading companies. EU, USA, China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia are our top markets and our products are mainly used for integration in the AI, data server, telecom, computer and automotive industries.
Our vision is to become one of the leading suppliers of nano-based materials and solutions for thermal management applications contributing to a sustainable society.
Our mission is to sell materials, processing know-how and licenses in thermal management areas, with a high degree of automation.
The role follows the Company organization chart and can be changed according to the company policies. In this role, the candidate will enable and support the effective use of data for multiple purposes, including impact at the organizational and Network levels. The candidate will also contribute to, review, and teach the team to produce high-quality written analyses and visually compelling reports with data tables, graphs, and charts. The candidate will work closely to the VP Production.
This position requires several years of experience in graphene processes.
