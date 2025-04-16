VP Engineering
About Us
Vidhance develops industry-leading video enhancement software for the mobile industry. Working with top smartphone manufacturers, we improve video quality for almost a billion users globally through AI and advanced algorithms that let users focus on filming, not technology. We're also expanding into professional markets including telemedicine and remote assistance where video quality and situational understanding is mission-critical.
At Vidhance, we value collaboration, innovation, and empowered decision-making, continuously striving to redefine what is possible in video experiences. Vidhance is a public company listed on the Spotlight Stock Exchange.
As we continue to grow, we are looking for a highly capable VP Engineering to join our management team and lead our engineering organization to further success.
About the Role
As VP Engineering at Vidhance, you'll be a key member of the executive management team, responsible for leading our software engineering organization consisting of three empowered teams totaling approximately 20 engineers and three product managers. You will focus on team leadership, people management, and operational excellence, ensuring alignment with our strategic goals and product vision.
Key Responsibilities
Lead, manage, and develop our engineering organization, fostering a culture of ownership, continuous improvement, and collaboration.
Direct managerial responsibility for engineers and product managers, including career development, performance management, compensation reviews, and recruitment.
Maintain and evolve best practices in software engineering, quality assurance, and agile product development methodologies.
Collaborate closely with the CEO (also acting as Chief Product Officer) and product managers to translate product strategies into effective technical execution plans.
Ensure effective cross-team collaboration and alignment between engineering, product management, sales, and finance.
Represent engineering perspectives clearly within the executive management team, contributing to company strategy and growth.
What We're Looking For
Proven experience managing and scaling empowered software engineering teams.
Deep understanding of empowered team models (e.g., Marty Cagan, Teresa Torres).
Strong technical leadership experience in software, ideally within mobile SDKs, video processing, or related domains.
Excellent people-management skills, capable of coaching, developing, and mentoring talent.
Practical knowledge or exposure to AI/ML productization is beneficial.
Strong communicator able to clearly represent engineering perspectives at the executive level.
What We Offer
A key role in a dynamic, fast-growing company as part of the management team.
The opportunity to shape the future of video enhancement technology.
A collaborative and empowering environment where you can make a real impact.
Competitive salary and benefits, including a company phone and flexible working hours.
International travel opportunities and the chance to work with global clients and partners.
A supportive and inclusive company culture where innovation and teamwork are highly valued.
Ready to advance the world of video technology? We review applications continuously, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Karin Forsmark at Karin.forsmark@ants.se Så ansöker du
