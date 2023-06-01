Volvo Certification & Compliance Engineer A_level 3
This is us, your new colleagues
The Certification & Compliance (C&C) Department at Powertrain Engineering is a global team of around 35 professionals with presence in Sweden, France, USA and Brazil. Our mission is to manage powertrain certification and compliance activities to ensure that our products fulfill the applicable product regulatory requirements on power, emissions, CO2 and OBD and are compliant both at the time of certification and over time. These are key activities to be able to sell our products, minimize risk of non-compliance issues as well as contributing to a better environment!
Certification & Compliance Sweden is a team of about 10 experienced engineers with a background in e.g. engine developments and verification, certification and regulatory compliance. The team is friendly and supportive and an excellent sounding board for certification and regulatory compliance topics.
What will you do?
At Certification & Compliance you will be contributing to Volvo's mission 'Drive prosperity through transport solution' by safeguarding that Volvo's products have assured environmental compliance over time, honoring the intention of the law. You will be working with interpretation of legislation, including defining and communicating regulatory On-Board Diagnostic and On-Board Monitoring requirements in the organization. You will also be a point of contact representing Volvo towards Technical Services, Type- approval authorities and other organizations in OBD and OBM related matters, as well as being involved and contribute in the regulatory development.
You will also support in the Certification process, with interpretations and developing documentation for certification application. Monitoring and supporting compliance is also included in this role.
Our team manages certification and compliance on the EU market and markets in Asia with similar regulations.
Who are you?
Do you like to combine your curiosity, analytical side, and your sense of details to develop our products and ways of working meeting current and future demands and legislations? Do you also find it challenging and interesting to work in and global environment with colleagues around the world? Then this may be the job for you!
To be successful in this role, you are a team player with good networking skills. You should also have strong communication skills (both written and verbal) to efficiently manage and convey information within the organization and to negotiate. Proficiency in English is essential, and good knowledge in Swedish is a plus. Personal integrity and courage are personal qualities that are beneficial, as well as a positive attitude.
You should have 8+ years of experience from the automotive industry within powertrain development, with experience in heavy duty/light duty OBD regulation. Knowledge in software development and calibration is a merit. You should have Master of Science degree (or similar) or long documented experience within automotive business.
