Visual Merchandiser 35/h - temporary contract
2025-02-07
Job Description
Visual Merchandiser do more than just style our fashion according to H&M guidelines. They also work with the Store Management team to maximize sales alongside coaching and identifying new talent through their leadership. The VMM's make our stores inspirational as well as create the best shopping experience, for both our customers and colleagues.
Key responsibilities:
Ensure your visual team follows up the visual identity through the implementation according to H&M guidelines, business needs, and budget.
Lead the store team to ensure high-quality, commercial garment presentation.
Quality assures that the launch and maintenance of all sales campaigns and activities are on time, in line with H&M standards, and optimized for the store.
Follow up, evaluate, and give feedback on sales KPIs to the management team. Initiate changes to improve the business together with the Store Manager.
Execute and ensure store visual recruitment with the Store Manager and ensure succession within the store team.
Qualifications
We are looking for people who have:
Visual Merchandising and management experience
Previous experience of leading and managing teams
Knowledge and passion for driving goals forward
A passion for profitability, people, and fashion
A Customer-first mindset
Additional Information
This is a temporary position for 12 months offering 35 hours per week with a start date in August or by agreement.
This position is based in Visby, Gotland and you should be able to work during store opening hours. Basic language skills in Swedish or English is needed.
We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send in your application today! The last application date is 18/2.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications (CV and cover letter) through the career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
