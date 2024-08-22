Visual Engineer

Minnovation International AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-08-22


Visual Engineer
Job description:
(1) In-depth grasp of visual intelligent AI algorithm technology, can optimize welding quality detection function through deep machine learning;
(2) In-depth grasp of visual 3D scanning technology, effectively realize the production line process quality inspection function;
(3) Have rich experience in camera and light source selection;
(4) Responsible for visual project debugging, client debugging, technical data writing;
(5) Familiar with visual software and camera capture and other visual work;
(6) With strong learning ability, communication skills and good team spirit
(7) Have good self-driving ability, active problem solving ability and pressure resistance ability
