Vipas job template - NEW

Join VIPAS AB as a
Are you ready to thrive in the dynamic world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB is on the lookout for passionate, driven professionals to join our growing team and take on exciting new projects across Sweden.
About VIPAS ABAt VIPAS AB, we believe technology should empower businesses-not complicate them. We're an IT consulting company that delivers smart, scalable, and tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java, Python, and Cloud platforms. Our expertise spans: Software Development, DevOps & Automation, Embedded Systems, Manufacturing Enginering, Mechanical Enginering, Android & Mobile Solutions, Project Management & Engineering and so on.
We're not just consultants-we're strategic partners guiding organizations through digital transformation with confidence and clarity.
About the RoleWe are seeking an experienced and driven Senior Engineer within R&D, specializing in Codes & Standards (C&S). You will play a key role in the development of globally used products, ensuring that both new and existing products comply with relevant regulations, directives, and standards throughout the entire product lifecycle. You will work as part of a cross-functional development team, collaborating with engineering, quality, regulatory, and external laboratories to deliver safe, compliant, and high-quality products. Key Responsibilities:
Identify and document standards required for products based on C&S and regulatory implications of proposed design solutions.
Develop and maintain a C&S plan to ensure products meet compliance requirements in the Design Requirement Specification, including verification processes.
Lead the execution of C&S plans for assigned products and projects.
Provide documentation supporting European Directive compliance and technical files for CE marking.
Document certifications for manufacturing sites, including sub-contractors.
Ensure device and accessory compliance with MDD Annex I or MDR Annex I Essential Requirements, including integration into the Technical File.
Serve as the lead interface for safety agency certifications, third-party reviews, and product approvals.
Lead CB Report and Certificate processes for international certifications.
Drive EU Certification using MDD/MDR Annex paths, documenting compliance for the European market.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure products meet or exceed industry standards and regulatory requirements.
Requirements:
BS or MS in an engineering discipline with 3+ years of experience in complex system design and implementation.
Experience in compliance engineering and formal standards testing methodologies.
Knowledge of Requirements and Risk Management, Configuration Management, Issue Management, and Traceability.
Strong hardware interfacing and system integration experience with microprocessor hardware and software.
Proven ability to resolve complex technical problems in collaboration with design engineers.
Experience interfacing with certification bodies (UL, Intertek, CSA, etc.) and standards organizations (IEC, ISO, NEMA, NFPA, ETSI).
Demonstrated leadership and collaboration skills with diverse teams.
Knowledge of global product standards and their regional variants.
Understanding of EMC regulations, certification procedures, and applicable safety standards (EN14971, EN60601, CISPR 11, FCC, IEC/EN/UL 60601-1, IEC 60601-11, ISO10535, EN 60601-2-52).
Ability to manage multiple priorities and resolve conflicts effectively.
Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus).
Merit / Additional Competences
Experience in Quality Assurance, Test & Validation.
Expertise inSoftware Engineering and Test.
Familiarity withCE, MDD, MDR regulatory frameworks.
Willingness to travel for business needs; on-site presence at the client's office is a plus.
Why VIPAS AB?At VIPAS AB, we don't just offer jobs-we build careers. Here's why top IT professionals choose us:
Secure & Transparent Employment We follow the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement, ensuring fair compensation, benefits, and long-term stability.
Diverse Industry Exposure Work on high-impact projects across Telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking, gaining experience that spans multiple sectors.
Accelerated Career Growth Whether you're a seasoned developer or an emerging tech leader, we offer continuous learning, challenging assignments, and leadership opportunities to help you grow fast and grow smart.
Culture of Collaboration & Curiosity Join a team that values innovation, inclusion, and integrity. At VIPAS, your ideas matter, your voice is heard, and your growth is celebrated.
How to Apply
Ready to make an impact? Send your resume and cover letter to pooja@vipas.se
. We review applications continuously-so don't wait!
Note: Only candidates with Sweden PR/citizenship or a valid work permit will be considered.
