Vikarie/Substitute teacher

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Grundskollärarjobb / Värmdö
2025-04-08


Internationella Engelska Skolan is a bilingual Swedish school with an international profile, where every student is given the possibility to meet high academic expectations and where teaching takes place in a safe and calm environment.

Location:

Stockholm, Värmdö

Who we are looking for:

Vikarie/Substitute teacher

Responsibilities:

• deliver lessons according to the regular teacher's plan, which may include a variety of subjects;

• maintain classroom discipline and manage student behavior following the school's behavior management policies.

Requirements:

• previous experience working with children in any capacity is highly desirable;

• having formal teaching experience is highly meritorious;

• ability to speak and understand English language on advanced level.

Your profile:

• you possess a friendly and personable attitude, creating a welcoming and supportive atmosphere in the classroom;

• you are resilient and calm, you demonstrate composure and adaptability, handling challenging situations with ease and maintaining a steady and positive approach;

• you are a team player.

What the employer offers:

• hourly based contract until June 2025 with a possibility to continue working from August 2025 until December 2025;

• working hours during weekdays Monday to Friday.

Important:

This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9273519

