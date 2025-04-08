Vikarie/Substitute teacher
Internationella Engelska Skolan is a bilingual Swedish school with an international profile, where every student is given the possibility to meet high academic expectations and where teaching takes place in a safe and calm environment.
Location:
Stockholm, Värmdö
Who we are looking for:
Vikarie/Substitute teacher
Responsibilities:
• deliver lessons according to the regular teacher's plan, which may include a variety of subjects;
• maintain classroom discipline and manage student behavior following the school's behavior management policies.
Requirements:
• previous experience working with children in any capacity is highly desirable;
• having formal teaching experience is highly meritorious;
• ability to speak and understand English language on advanced level.
Your profile:
• you possess a friendly and personable attitude, creating a welcoming and supportive atmosphere in the classroom;
• you are resilient and calm, you demonstrate composure and adaptability, handling challenging situations with ease and maintaining a steady and positive approach;
• you are a team player.
What the employer offers:
• hourly based contract until June 2025 with a possibility to continue working from August 2025 until December 2025;
• working hours during weekdays Monday to Friday.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
