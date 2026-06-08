Underwriting Representative - German Market
Qred Bank AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qred Bank AB i Stockholm
At Qred, we're building the bank for small businesses. Since launching 11 years ago, we've grown from startup to profitable fintech scale-up, now generating over 1 billion SEK in annual revenue and supporting 50,000+ entrepreneurs across Northern Europe. We combine smart technology, real data, and human judgment to make financing simple, fast, and fair. With bold growth plans and strong momentum across multiple markets, we're now looking for an Underwriting Representative (German Speaking) for the next phase of growth.
About the Role
In this role, you take end-to-end ownership of the German market's customer funnel for business loans and card products, bridging credit risk with active customer execution. You will blend financial analysis with a customer success approach to scale our local portfolio safely while delivering on our customer promise. Working closely with the rest of our German team, you will have a direct mission-oriented impact on our regional expansion.
Key responsibilities
Manage the customer funnel through telephone and email to convert applications and meet agreed targets.
Assess the creditworthiness of small business loan and card applicants by evaluating financial documents and transaction data.
Guide customers through the onboarding lifecycle, combining risk assessment with proactive customer success and support.
Coordinate daily operational efforts within the team to ensure consistent market coverage and seamless team alignment.
What we're looking for
We are looking for a communicative, detail-oriented professional who brings a flexible mindset and thrives in a customer-facing role. You are eager to roll up your sleeves, pick up the phone, and use both qualitative context and financial data to understand small businesses.
Qualifications
Fluent in German with a good command of English, possessing strong verbal and written communication skills.
Experience with customer service, customer success, or a sales-driven environment.
Basic experience analyzing financial data or processing bank transactions is considered a big plus.
Why Qred?
This is the place to be if you're looking for a place to grow. Qred is growing fast, and our Qredsters along with it. With a non-bureaucratic organization and delegated responsibilities, we make sure there's a short path from idea to action. In addition to our great culture, you get to work with the latest cutting-edge techniques, full ownership, and last but not least a bunch of great competent colleagues to learn from!
One Last Thing
This is a full-time, permanent position based in our headquarters in Stockholm. We believe our culture thrives when we work together, which is why we have an office-first approach in our brand new office in central Stockholm.
We review applications on a rolling basis and while the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
Qred celebrates diversity and does not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.
#LI-Onsite #JL-1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7873012-2042058". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qred Bank AB
(org.nr 559008-9800), https://jobs.qred.com
Malmskillnadsgatan 39 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9953332