Video Artist
2026-03-10
As a Video Artist at Embark we have a "game first" attitude where our players are our number one priority. To us, it's important that our trailers represent our games, and it will be part of your job to ensure that! In this role you will work heavily with gameplay material and other in-game content. As with all roles at Embark, it's important that you are open to new ideas and creative solutions!
Example of responsibilities
Record, edit and polish gameplay material.
Create in-game content, such as store front images, icons and screenshots.
End-to-end set up of cinematic scenes with the use of in-engine tools; such as camera animation, lighting, previs and post-production.
Edit and polish trailers as well as marketing materials.
Design motion graphics and video transitions.
Edit footage with post-effects and color-correction.
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind!
Relevant professional experience within the game industry and gameplay editing and capturing specifically.
Estimate tasks and time, update plans, and deliver content to quality according to directions.
Experience with game engines, knowledge in Unreal Engine is a requirement.
Knowledge of Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro.
Extensive knowledge of cinematography and composition.
Great communication and collaboration skills.
A strong passion for art, games and relevant technologies.
Fluency in English.
This is an on-site role, and we work mostly from our fantastic office in Kungsträdgården, Stockholm.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
