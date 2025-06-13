Vice President Sourcing
2025-06-13
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create the technology that keeps the world moving. Diverse businesses across Europe depend on our logistics and material handling solutions. By pioneering technology like automation, connectivity and productivity solutions, we enable our customers' logistics operations to be as efficient as possible.
In our respective Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden, Willebroek, Belgium, in our Sales companies across Europe or in our factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together, we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
The Position
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we don't just lead the material handling industry - we shape it. We are proactively adapting to the swiftly changing landscape of the material handling market and evolving customer needs. We have a clear objective: to leverage our current market position, expertise and the advancements in technology, capitalising on the opportunities presented by this ongoing market transformation to drive substantial sales growth.
To support this ambition, we are now looking for a Vice President Sourcing within Toyota Material Handling Europe Supply to take the lead in coordinating procurement activities across our European factories. This role supports around 120 procurement professionals and influences a total spend of EUR1.1 billion. You will not manage teams directly, but you will play a key role in guiding and aligning procurement strategy, working closely with local teams and factory leadership. You will report to the Senior Vice President Supply and act as a link between sourcing teams, production sites and central functions.
This role offers the opportunity to travel regularly across Europe, with all travel planned and coordinated in advance to ensure smooth logistics. The office location is flexible within Europe, depending on your current location.
Your Responsibilities
Align sourcing strategies across our factories in Sweden, France and Italy.
Make it easier for local sourcing teams to collaborate and share best practices.
Identify opportunities to reduce cost, simplify processes and improve supplier performance.
Coordinate joint sourcing projects and long-term initiatives between sites.
Support the Sourcing Management Team in making decisions on key priorities and shared goals.
Work closely with factory managing directors and senior leaders to align sourcing with production needs.
Represent Toyota Material Handling Europe in Toyota's global purchasing forums.
Support our shift towards more sustainable and responsible sourcing practices.
Your profile
Minimum of 10 years of experience in strategic sourcing or procurement, preferably within an international industrial/manufacturing environment.
Proven track record of leading complex sourcing projects and enabling transformation.
Experience working in a matrix organisation and leading without direct reports.
Relevant professional certification (such as CPSM) is a plus.
Structured way of working and the ability to connect short-term decisions with long-term goals.
Excellent communication and relationship-building skills, with the ability to engage and influence senior stakeholders.
Full professional proficiency in English (written and spoken). Additional
European languages are an advantage.
A relevant academic background in Engineering, Business, Industrial Management or equivalent.
Our offer
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we're not just a global leader in a fast-paced industry - we are a team that values collaboration, growth and making a real impact. In our dynamic, diverse and international environment, we offer a workplace where you can truly thrive and bring your ideas to life.
This is a visible and hands-on leadership role with a clear area of impact - giving you the opportunity to shape how sourcing is done across some of the most advanced manufacturing sites in Europe. As part of one of Europe's leading industrial groups, you will be influencing decisions that matter and contributing directly to our long-term success.
We're committed to supporting you with an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus and flexible work arrangements that help you balance your personal and professional life. With clear goals and direction from senior leadership, you will find genuine opportunities for development - not only within Toyota Material Handling Europe, but across the broader Toyota Industries network.
Your application
Send your application, CV and cover letter in English no later than July the 6th, 2025. We screen continuously, so don't miss out and send in your application today!
For more information regarding the recruitmentprocess, please contact: Patrik Schultzén, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Patrik.schultzen@toyota-industries.eu
