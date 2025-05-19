Vice President Finance Projects & Process Development - Volvo Trucks HQ
Volvo Business Services AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you a strong leader within finance, with passion for people and excellent communication and networking skills? And do you have the curiosity and strong drive for process improvements and driving development within finance?
About us
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match
Within finance at Volvo Group we are in the midst of a transformation related to new systems which will improve our financial follow up and business impact in the future.
Key responsibilities
• Drive and participate in projects and business development activities
• Own and continue to develop our tools and way of working
• Drive digitalization efforts within our area of working
• Ensure efficient governance around financial processes development
• Lead and develop the team towards high engagement, performance and excellent teamwork across the company
• Collaboration and interface to Volvo Group and other Group Truck Divisions, Business Areas and Group Functions in development activities
Profile
The role requires a university degree in Business Administration and strong experience from senior financial management positions including leadership roles. A broad experience from various functions and geographies is preferred.
Critical competencies for the position
• Extensive experience in Business Control, Strategic work, Project Management and Digitalization initiatives
• Passion for improving the way or working within finance and Business Control
• Strong interest in digital tools and how to create value out of improving our digital capabilities
• Ability to drive change and challenge current ways of working
• Successful leadership experience with the ability to build passionate high performing teams, being a role model in inspiring leadership
• A true team-player with great interpersonal and networking skills
• Excellent communication skills towards all levels of the company
• Customer and business oriented
• Both strategically and operationally proficient
• Experience from several different parts of the value chain is a plus
• Strong drive and ability to take ownership of development initiatives
• Strong understanding of AB Volvo financial reporting systems and processes
• High proficiency in written and spoken English, additional languages is an advantage.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
• Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "19559-43393424". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
. . 000000 Jobbnummer
9346166