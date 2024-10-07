Vi letar efter en Testare.
Join Our Team as an Experienced Tester!
Northab is excited to announce an opportunity for a seasoned tester to join our dynamic team for a long-term assignment. We are looking for a professional who is not only skilled in testing but also brings a wealth of experience from the banking and finance sector.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct thorough testing of applications, ensuring high-quality standards are met.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver seamless project execution.
Utilize agile methodologies such as Scrum or SAFe to enhance testing processes.
Communicate effectively in both Swedish and English to facilitate smooth operations.
Must-Have Qualifications:
Proven experience as a tester, preferably with exposure to TCS Bancs.
Strong background in the banking/finance industry.
Detail-oriented and proactive in identifying issues and solutions.
Excellent team player with great listening skills.
Why Northab?
At Northab, we pride ourselves on being a comprehensive partner for IT project development and product innovation. Our commitment to delivering precise, high-quality results is supported by our holistic project management approach. Join us and become part of a team that values strategic expertise and seamless execution from inception to commercialization.
If you are a self-driven tester with a passion for excellence and a knack for collaboration, we would love to hear from you. Apply today and help us manage the complexities of development projects while staying focused on what matters most to our clients.
