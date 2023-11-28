VFX Artist for stylized fantasy game
2023-11-28
Why would you want to be a VFX Artist at Chief Rebel?
Because we are working on a very exciting and unique stylized project. You would be part of a small VFX team but work cross-disciplinary with other rebels, to make fantastic characters come to life, working on both ability and environment VFX.
You would also have the chance to take responsibility and drive the team forward, while learning more about leadership, collaboration and communication. This is a great moment to join our project, and your contribution to the team and project will be very meaningful.
We work together, value different perspectives, and have passionate discussions to unlock our full potential. Collaboration is important to us, and we prioritize teamwork over status and job titles.
About the role
We are looking for a gameplay VFX Artist to help us define and realize the VFX vision for our game. In this role you will work closely with our Game Directors, Animation, Character, Gameplay teams and other VFX artists. You will create a wide range of VFX but the emphasis is on Heroes and Monsters abilities. You know what good gameplay visual effects look like and helping the team reach those standards. VFX will play a particularly vital role in the readability of our game, and making sure it looks and feels awesome to play.
Ideal candidates have experience working with similar games or genres (MOBA, MMORPG, ARPG) or are able to identify what concepts work well for those genres. If you don't have experience, but this sounds like what you've been wishing for, then this is the right opportunity for you.
Skills needed
• Experience in the video games industry
• Knowledge of the full production cycle from a VFX standpoint
• Deep understanding of game VFX and how they enhance gameplay
• Proficiency in current generation industry VFX tools and workflows
• Willingness and experience in mentoring other VFX Artists
• An artistic eye, which would complement our technical team
Find out more about the role by sending your questions after you apply!
About Chief Rebel
Chief Rebel is a game development studio located in Stockholm, Sweden. We make stylized games with deeply involving mechanics.www.chiefrebel.com
