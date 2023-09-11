Verification leader - Next generation engines
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-09-11
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you looking for a technical challenge that will make a difference for our global footprint? We are currently developing all our platforms toward new legalisations EPA27 and Euro 7.
The chief engineering organisation is responsible for all the powertrain development within Scania and has a major responsibility in Traton group to ensure the ICE road map for all Brands within the group. We initiate and lead the development projects for all the engine platforms to enhance our product offering and create more value for our customers. The teams work actively to balance the properties and are responsible for the quality assurance, time plan and verification of each engine platform.
Each Chief Engineer (manager) has a team with core members with different responsibility areas. Assistant chief engineer, Performance group leader, Verification leader, Performance object managers and Layout engineer.
Your Role
As Verification leader you lead the validation testing off your project within the platform team. This is done jointly with an highly experienced core team and cross functions. You will own the validation plan for your project including:
• Create and anchor the validation plan together with the teste engineers and designers
• Coordinate and execute the plan
• Manage the build and preparation of the test objects.
• Manage the durability testing in test cell
• Consolidate the maturity level and give recommendations to CE core team
• Communicate deviations and possible product improvements to the design teams.
• Work with continuously improving our test methods
Your Profile new
You have a Bachelors or Master's degree in engineering with experience in system testing. Knowledgeable in engine performance, design and testing. You have a driven nature and should have the ability to structure your own work. You are interested in the big picture through down to the details. You have good interpersonal skills and can speak and write well in both Swedish and English.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
We offer
A creative workplace with challenges that will develop you in your career path. Our team has good collaboration, and we take on challenges together.
For more information
Please contact Erik Halldorf , Group Manager, tel. +4670087818 Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8099795