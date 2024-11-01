Verification Engineer
2024-11-01
We are looking for Verification Engineer for a global company in Stockholm.
We are looking for an experienced verification engineer to lead innovation in the ever-evolving world of telecommunications.
As a member of the team, the candidate will be instrumental in shaping the 5G and 6G waves. Experience and insight will play a pivotal role in ensuring the delivery of high-quality IPs that shape the future of global connectivity. Expertise will be critical in turning game-changing ideas into real-world solutions that will shape the future of connectivity while being part of a culture that thrives on creativity, collaboration, and making a real-world impact.
What you will do:
Develop a comprehensive verification planning, including specifications.
Architect and enhance state-of-the-art verification environments.
Implement and maintain UVCs, ensuring every corner of the design is verified.
Drive both random and directed testing strategies to uncover hidden bugs.
Leverage advanced coverage techniques to ensure top-tier verification completeness.
Champion continuous improvement in product quality, efficiency, and workflows.
Skills to bring:
Expertise in ASIC or FPGA verification at IP, sub-system, and chip levels, using SystemVerilog UVM. Possibly 15 years of experience in Verification.
Hands On experience designing UVM test environments and driving coverage closure
An insatiable curiosity, ready to learn something new daily and apply it to make a real difference.
Creative problem-solving skills-you see challenges as opportunities for innovation.
A collaborative spirit and the ability to thrive independently, with exceptional communication skills.
A results-oriented mindset with a passion for continuous improvement, always seeking more innovative, faster solutions.
A Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start is in the mid of November, twenty two month's (Almost 2 years) limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal at kanika@incluso.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-11
