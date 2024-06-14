Verification Engineer
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT), the research and development hub of Volvo Group's pioneering innovations, cutting-edge technologies like electromobility and powertrain advancements are actualized. Within its electromobility division, Volvo GTT leads the way in revolutionizing transportation with state-of-the-art battery systems and electric drivetrains, paving the way for a sustainable future. Simultaneously, its powertrain expertise optimizes vehicle performance and efficiency through advanced engineering solutions. At GTT, visionary minds don't just envision the future of transportation-they engineer it, one breakthrough at a time.
The team
You will be part of a team that is responsible for testing end user functions within the electrical engineering field. Within this test area there are two sister teams, one focusing on testing charging functions and one that are testing security functions and batteries.
The team tests both externally and internally developed functions on both hardware-in-the-loop test rigs (HIL) as well as on complete trucks.
The role
This is a new area that is under rapid expansion and you will get exposed to a lot of new technology. You will get a lot of responsibility and a lot of trust to drive your cases forward.
Your main responsibility will be to establish and define test cases, test functions thoughout the whole loop, from software-in-the-loop, hardware-in-the-loop, truck-in-box, to testing on the fullt truck.
You will use a mix of digital and analog measuring tools, working at the intersection between hardware and software, making sure that product releases from Volvo have a high quality.
Your profile
Do you have a genuine interest in technology and a desire to really understand complete systems? Every change in a function at electro-mobility is filtered through this team so you'll be exposed to a lot of different scenarios. You need to really enjoy testing and have a testing mentality. In this role you will interface with basically every team with electro-mobility, it's therefore important that you are communicative and have some social skills.
Bachelors or Masters degree in Mechatronics, Electronics or similar field
Matlab/Simulink
Python
Bonus:
Interest or experience with test automation
Talent program
This position is a part of Hubbau's talent program and is a collaboration between Hubbau and Volvo GTT. During the 12 months of the talent program, you will be employed by Hubbau and work as a consultant in your specific role at Volvo GTT. The ambition is for your employment to smoothly transition to a permanent position at Volvo GTT thereafter. The goal is to provide you with an even more rewarding first year that sets you up for success at Volvo GTT and in your future career. The talent program offers training sessions from specialists within Vinngroup to build up your knowledge base.
Start date
The program commences on September 3rd, 2024.
Other information
