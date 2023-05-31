Verification Engineer - Services
Are you thrilled by the fast-paced and ground-breaking area of services? Do you want to shape the ecosystem providing the services that our customers need in their daily vehicle operations? Well, then you are a good match, and we want you to be part of our team!
Who are we?
The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid transformation with major technology shifts occurring. At Services, within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are taking significant steps to support the shift towards more services and new business models. We are now looking for a Verification Engineer in this area to further realize Volvo Group's vision focusing more on services. We want to promote the creation of services that get the most of our customers' operations in terms of productivity, efficiency, and profitability among others.
What will you do?
As Verification Engineer, you will perform full system verification on both rigs and vehicles for the services. The Verification engineer's main tasks are to develop test methods, integration work, develop simulations and verify the services on system level.
You will work in close collaboration with our different functions in a flexible environment where it is important to understand the customer needs. Your input will therefore be essential to know if the services will meet the customer expectations.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you have a passion to understand the customer and to contribute to delivering value adding products and services. You like to perform verification and have the holistic view to secure that the test results gives the right input to the development work. You take own initiatives e.g. to propose improved testing, technical solutions or way of working. You also have a positive attitude and adapt to changing conditions.
Relevant Experience
We expect that you have experience from verification work in distributed embedded system knowing test framework and tool chains, e.g. Vector CAN tools, CANoe, Jenkins. It's also meriting if you are used to agile way of working with tools such as JIRA. It's good if you have truck driving license.
Applicants shall have a M.Sc. degree in Electronics, Computer Science, equivalent education or equivalent work experience. We also expect you to have well spoken and written English.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
If you have more questions about the position, please contact Malin Larking - Manager Service System & Verification - malin.larking@volvo.com
