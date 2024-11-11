Vehicle Fleet Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
If you're passionate about managing and coordinating projects to excellent delivery, optimizing vehicle performance and enjoy a collaborative, dynamic environment, this role offers a unique opportunity to make a great impact in advancing our technology and vehicle uptime. As a Vehicle Fleet Engineer, you play a key role in maximizing test vehicle utilization through close collaboration with project management, test departments, and our products, ensuring smooth, efficient testing processes.
What you will doAs a Vehicle Fleet Engineer, you manage the uptime of the entire truck fleet from delivery to decommissioning. With a solid business and customer mindset, you ensure vehicle performance aligns with organizational goals and customer needs. Your role requires strong product and project management knowledge and the ability to work both independently and collaboratively.
Your key responsibilities include:
* Leading and controlling fleet uptime, acting as the main advisor for uptime assurance and for field test trucks.
* Managing corrective maintenance: during unplanned stops in verification and validation, secure workshop resources, parts, software, and fault tracing to promptly resume testing.
* Supporting/overseeing vehicle logistics to maintain verification and validation plans, including assistance with towing and transport.
Working with continuous improvements by refining roles, methods, and processes within the Vehicle Fleet Engineer team.
Your future teamWe are a passionate team that are dedicated to ensuring maximum vehicle fleet uptime through proactiveness and innovative problem-solving. With strong technical expertise and a collaborative approach, we manage vehicle maintenance, logistics, and continuous process improvements to advance test vehicle performance - and we make sure to have fun along the way!
Who are you?To succeed in this role, you should bring several years of experience from a similar role, with a strong foundation in project management and preferably a background in the automotive industry. You bring a strong business perspective and focus on cost efficiency, always putting the customer's needs first.
Additional requirements include:
* A passion for optimizing vehicle performance and coordinating projects to high standards.
* Strong technical knowledge of product and project management.
* Ability to work both independently and collaboratively with a team.
* Excellent communication skills to work closely with project management, test departments, and product teams.
* Proactive problem-solving skills with a focus on innovation and continuous improvement.
Experience in and a great understanding of working with the whole vehicle lifecycle from delivery to decommissioning.
What's in it for you?We provide a comprehensive compensation and benefits package, and in addition, you will enjoy the following:
* A positive work environment that promotes work-life balance.
* Collaborating closely with accomplished engineers within a team, sharing knowledge and learning from each other, while also providing mutual support.
* Opportunities for lifelong learning and career growth.
Working in an activity-based workspace that offers flexibility in how you work.
Ready for the next move?Are you interested in contributing with your skills and ideas? We look forward to your application. Apply today!
If you have any further questions about the role, feel free to contact:
Shenyar Karim, shenyar.karim@volvo.com
.
The last application date is the 25th of November.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15690-42970276". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Sandra Hamdi 031-66 00 00 Jobbnummer
9005851