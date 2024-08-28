Vehicle Dynamics Simulation Engineer
2024-08-28
Job Summary
Technical point person for virtual vehicle simulation models. Accountable for the development and validation of new vehicle models and ensuring that the vehicle dynamics characteristics match test vehicle data. Employee will work closely with the Track test team and the Product lines to ensure the vehicle systems are properly specified, meeting key deliverables, and achieving industry leading standards. In addition, responsibilities includes optimizing megacar designs and setup configurations for on-track vehicle performance gains, using predictive simulation technologies. Analyze data, and report findings to the track team and clients, from HIL, DIL, vehicle simulator, and real-world testing.
Tasks
- Creation and execution of numerous tests and test methodologies for accurate results
- Communicate and coordinate with people from multiple divisions such as design engineers, CFD engineers, and FEA engineers to comply with all the requirements and provide inputs for improvement
- Provide inputs and suggestions for design and performance improvements
- Analysis of on-vehicle racing car data (logged data, telemetry, etc.).
- Offline lap simulation
- Dynamic parametric models
- Multi-body models
- Work with the Engineering and Quality team for root cause analysis activities and document lessons learned
- Design world-class guidelines and test procedures
Skill Requirements
Requirements includes Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and 3 years of configuration, operation, and validation of vehicle dynamics simulation software. Familiar with systematic design of experiments. Technical knowledge of vehicle dynamics principles and chassis systems: aerodynamics, suspension, tires, etc. Expert understanding of limit-handling vehicle dynamics principles, and their practical application. Practical Experience with racing car set-up problems and methodologies is appreciated.
- B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, Vehicle dynamics, or equivalent required
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills required
- High level of people skills, able to work in a team environment required
- Experience in product engineering preferred
- Knowledge of Suspension, Steering, and Tires preferred
- Experience with MBD software such as Canopy/Adams
- Data acquisition experience preferred
- Microsoft software including Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint required
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
