Vegetation Artist
2024-07-02
About the role
Avalanche Studios Group is looking for a passionate and creative Vegetation Artist. As a Vegetation Artist, you will be tasked with crafting stunning game environments for our games. You will collaborate in a multidisciplinary team to create art for our world and its components, where we expect you to take your assets from conceptual mockups through modeling, texturing and making the assets performant in the game.
We are looking for someone who can create realistic landscapes. You should know how to distribute materials and plants and use vegetation assets and ground textures. The ideal candidate should be able to create designs and select assets to achieve the desired result. Furthermore, to thrive within our team at Avalanche, proficiency in technical skills is essential, as is a willingness to learn, engage, and adapt to the engine and custom tools.
To be considered for the position you need a comprehensive portfolio showcasing your artistic skills and examples of your work.
What you'll do
Create high-quality vegetation assets such as trees, plants, foliage, and other organic elements.
Research, collect and interpret reference materials to achieve believable environments.
Collaborate with artists, designers and other disciplines to understand needs, limitations, and intentions to realize the game's vision.
Implement and optimize assets for performance and memory usage, while maintaining visual fidelity.
Help to maintain documentation, and contribute with best practices for the art pipelines and tools.
Share creative ideas and solutions.
Provide mentorship and feedback to your peers.
Who you are
Experience as a Vegetation Artist or similar role in the games industry, with solid modeling, texturing and shader skills.
Proficient in using 3rd party software such as Autodesk Maya, Substance, Photoshop (or equivalent), and procedural generation tools (e.g., SpeedTree, Houdini).
Experience with rule-based vegetation and terrain material distribution.
Capable of taking responsibility throughout the environment art pipeline.
A good understanding of art fundamentals, such as composition, form, scale, color, texture and lighting.
A good artistic eye and attention to detail.
Good problem-solving abilities, both technical and creative.
Effective communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work in a multidisciplinary team.
Ability to manage your own time and tasks, set realistic goals and meet deadlines.
Proficient verbal and written skills in English.
The Stockholm location
Our Stockholm office is situated in Södermalm, the beating heart of the city's game industry. It's a physical representation of our games - the lush vegetation of Just Cause and theHunter: Call of the Wild meets corroded metal straight out of Mad Max. It has everything you need to make it your creative base camp.
Our values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we create worlds beyond limits. But that's not exclusive to our games, so we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. All Avalanchers have a shared responsibility to create an open work environment where everyone is treated equally and respectfully. Being part of our world is not contingent on your heritage, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to apply
To apply for this position, please register below and provide your CV in English. We review applications continuously. All further studio-related information is provided under a non-disclosure agreement.
https://avalanchestudios.com/
