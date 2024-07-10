Valve Cooling Project Engineer - Project execution
2024-07-10
The team at HVDC Products are designing, manufacturing, testing, and managing the converter valves for HVDC and SVC applications. Hitachi Energy is looking for a Valve Cooling Project Engineer, and your main responsibility is to ensure the design of cooling system is with the right quality and right cost.
Valve cooling system is a pressurized closed loop system with air cooled heat exchangers to dissipate power losses generated in high power converter valves. It is designed to meet the specific requirements regarding performance, reliability, with minimized maintenance. Our systems consist of pumps, vessels, filters, measuring devices, air cooled heat exchangers or liquid to liquid heat exchangers, interconnecting piping and redundant control and protection systems.
We welcome applications from both experienced and junior professionals who are eager to take their career to the next level. We are interested in knowing more about you and what you can contribute, so do not hesitate to apply even if you do not meet all the requirements.
This position is based in Ludvika, Sweden.
Your responsibilities:
Ensure projects delivery through, from requirement specification to the commissioning of the cooling systems on our customer sites. Responsible to create the requirement for the cooling systems and participate testing of the cooling systems for HVDC projects and service projects.
Support tender team technically for technical solutions and cost calculation. Assist valve cooling projects engineer - electrical and control to deliver project through, from requirement specification to testing of the cooling systems and assist commissioning engineer regarding commissioning issues. If interested be involved in customer or internal training as a trainer
The role will also consist of both design and coordination work, and you will be the link between the different HVDC departments in Hitachi Energy and the suppliers within the project.
The position requires travelling and working at suppliers' facilities to perform system test (a period of two-week, a few times per year) and if needed to HVDC sites as a support to commissioning and service work.
Living company core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
There is a possibility to work partly remotely after agreement with recruiting manager.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor or Master degree within electrical and electronics, mechanical, thermodynamic engineering or equal through experience.
Experienced professionals or fresh out of university - we are interested in all kinds of people. You are practical and interested in technology, relevant work experience is a merit, your personality and interest are of high importance.
You are analytical and self-driven with a deep technical interest.
You are an easy learner with excellent problem-solving skills and structured approach to work.
With your strong communicative and collaborative skills, you build trust for long term business relationships and contribute to a great team spirit.
Since you will be working in a global, multicultural environment, we expect you to be fluent in English, written and spoken alike.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Last day to apply is 2024-08-11. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Afsaneh Behrouz afsaneh.behrouz@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager, Afsaneh Behrouz afsaneh.behrouz@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. For Sweden, Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
