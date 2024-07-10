Valve Cooling Commissioning Engineer
2024-07-10
Hitachi Energy is looking for a Valve Cooling Commissioning Engineer, and your main responsibility is to ensure operation of cooling system after commissioning.
Valve cooling system is a pressurized closed loop system with air cooled heat exchangers to dissipate power losses generated in high power converter valves. It is designed to meet the specific requirements regarding performance, reliability, with minimized maintenance. Our systems consist of pumps, vessels, filters, measuring devices, air cooled heat exchangers or liquid to liquid heat exchangers, interconnecting piping and redundant control and protection systems.
Please consider applying even if you do not have all the core competences listed below; we would like to hear from you in order to assess how your experiences and expertise can fit into our team. Come as you are and be ready to learn. Bring your passion, your energy, and join a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
This position is based in Ludvika, Sweden.
Your responsibilities:
Responsible for commissioning of HVDC valve cooling system including installation inspection, pump-motor alignment, filling and pressure test of the system, first energization of the equipment and test of control functions. Reporting quality issues related to system installation and commissioning to relevant parties.
Understanding of programming control functions and using Hitachi Energy specific PLC system.
Responsible to work with test instruction and test records and use them during the commissioning. The role will also consist of both commissioning and coordination work, and you will be the link between the different HVDC departments in Hitachi Energy department, suppliers and the HVDC site.
The position requires travel (80% of the time on sites) and short notice mobilization requests.
Commissioning requires being able to works from height in MEWP (Mobile Elevated Work Platform) or boom lifts.
Living company core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You are holding a Bachelor degree within Electrical engineering or Automation, or equal through experience. Familiar with ladder logic programming, having experience working with PLC will be a merit.
Experienced professionals or fresh out of school - we are interested in all kinds of people. You like to work with a cooling system commissioning both electrical parts such as switchgears, actuators and motors as well as mechanical parts such as pump-motor alignment, filling the system and test it for leakage and pressure.
You are practical and like to travel around the world and work at HVDC sites including offshore platforms, relevant work experience is a merit, your personality and interest are of high importance.
You are analytical and self-driven with a deep technical interest. You are an easy learner with excellent problem-solving skills and structured approach to work.
With your strong communicative and collaborative skills, you build trust for long term business relationships and contribute to a great team spirit. Since you will be working in a global, multicultural environment, we expect you to be fluent in English, written and spoken alike.
It is an advantage to have a driving license and able to learn operating sky lift or scissor lift and no fear of working on height.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Last day to apply is 2024-08-11. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager, Afsaneh Behrouz afsaneh.behrouz@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager, Afsaneh Behrouz afsaneh.behrouz@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. For Sweden, Union representatives Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
Last day to apply is 2024-08-11
