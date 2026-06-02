Lead Platform Engineer - API Platform
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
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Job Description
ABOUT THE ROLE
We are looking for a Lead Platform Engineer to join our API Platforms (HAPI) team at H&M Group. In this role, you will be a senior technical leader with deep, hands-on expertise in API platforms, responsible for evolving and scaling one of H&M's most critical technology platforms.
You will play a central role in shaping the future of our API platform, including the consolidation of multiple API Management instances, modernization of CI/CD pipelines, and significant improvements to developer experience and time-to-market. This is a strategically important, highly senior role, focused on platform depth rather than enterprise-wide solution architecture.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Lead the technical design and evolution of H&M's central API platform (HAPI)
Own and drive the technical roadmap for API platform pipelines and onboarding
Design and implement target architecture to consolidate multiple API Management instances into a unified platform
Provide deep technical guidance on API Management, gateways, onboarding flows, and platform governance
Lead modernization and optimization of CI/CD pipelines supporting API lifecycle management
Improve developer experience and time-to-market, reducing friction for internal engineering teams
Balance centralized governance with decentralized API ownership across teams
Work hands-on where valuable (PoCs, experimentation, platform improvements) while keeping a strong strategic focus
Act as a technical mentor and guide for platform engineers without formal people management
Collaborate closely with the Engineering Manager and Lead Technical Architect to shape strategy and execution
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work within the API Platforms (HAPI) team, a small, highly specialized group responsible for building and evolving H&M Group's central API platform. The team partners closely with hundreds of internal engineering teams who publish and consume APIs across global digital, retail, and e‐commerce domains. You will collaborate day‐to‐day with the Engineering Manager, a Lead Technical Architect, and senior platform engineers, as well as security, cloud, and operations teams who ensure the platform remains secure, resilient, and scalable. The API Platforms team plays a central role in major digital initiatives and supports multiple H&M Group brands, making collaboration, technical credibility, and strong stakeholder engagement essential to success in this role.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Experience & leadership
8–10+ years of experience in platform engineering, API platforms, or infrastructure engineering
Proven experience owning and delivering large-scale platform modernization initiatives
Demonstrated success in consolidating or modernizing complex platform ecosystems
Strong track record of defining and maintaining platform standards and guardrails
Ability to lead through technical credibility, ownership, and influence
Must-have technical experience
Strong, hands-on experience with Azure API Management (architecture, governance, scaling)
Deep understanding of API platforms, gateways, and enterprise API patterns
Proven experience modernizing and optimizing CI/CD pipelines at scale
Solid knowledge of cloud-native platforms on Azure (GCP experience is a strong plus)
Experience working with legacy platforms while building modern, greenfield solutions
Good understanding of security, compliance, and governance for API platforms
Way of working
Strategic and pragmatic—able to balance long‐term vision with real‐world constraints
Comfortable working in a small, high-impact team with high ownership
Strong communicator, able to explain complex platform topics clearly
Collaborative mindset; thrives working closely with other senior technical leaders
Willing to be hands-on when it adds value, without being a delivery-focused IC role
Technical Skills & Competencies
Advanced platform and API architecture experience
Azure (required) | GCP (highly valued)
API Management platforms (e.g. Azure API Management, Kong)
CI/CD pipeline architecture and orchestration
Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Bicep, ARM)
Kubernetes, Docker, container-based architectures
Centralized and decentralized platform models
Developer portals, onboarding flows, and API lifecycle tooling
Strong security and governance awareness for enterprise platforms
Preferred Qualifications
Azure certifications (AZ‐305, AZ‐400)
Experience with API platform consolidation strategies
GitOps practices and tools
Event-driven and enterprise integration patterns
Experience improving developer experience at scale
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company with strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we use our scale and knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
Staff discount usable across all H&M Group brands, in stores and online
Work-life balance, 30 days' vacation, and wellness allowance of 4000 SEK/year
Access to Benify for discounts on gym memberships, travel, hotels, and more
Compensation boost during parental leave
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it is our people who make us who we are.
This is a full-time, permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is hybrid, based in Stockholm, Sweden, where close collaboration with stakeholders is an important part of the role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
111 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9941269