Validation Engineer Software/Hardware
2024-11-22
CTEK is a global market leader in vehicle charging solutions.
CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.
We are now hiring aValidation Engineer Software/Hardware based in Norrköping.
What you do:
As a Validation Engineer Software/Hardware at CTEK, you will validate software and hardware designs, ensuring compliance with specifications and regulatory standards. You'll collaborate with R&D teams, drive validation processes, and support continuous improvement through feedback and troubleshooting.
Reviewing and validating product designs in both hardware and software, ensuring adherence to specifications and regulatory/legal requirements.
Executing validation work within CTEK's projects, including system-level validation of electronics and embedded systems.
Providing feedback and test results to R&D teams, offering support on questions, issues, and specifications as they arise.
Maintaining and developing the validation process to improve efficiency and ensure high standards.
Collaborating closely with various internal teams to ensure smooth project execution and high-quality product outcomes.
Who you are:
You are a proactive and detail-oriented engineer with a strong background in validating both software and hardware components. You thrive in collaborative environments and enjoy problem-solving, especially when it comes to identifying and resolving issues at the intersection of software and hardware. You are skilled in both the technical and communication aspects of the role and are committed to ensuring products meet the highest standards of performance, reliability, and compliance. A team player who actively contributes to the success of projects and works well within multidisciplinary teams.
Your skills:
A strong understanding of electronics at a system level, and you are familiar with embedded systems and related testing techniques.
Multi-year experience in validation and testing of both software and hardware components, with a focus on ensuring compliance with specifications and regulatory requirements, ideally in product development environments with embedded systems and electronics.
Skilled in communicating complex technical information clearly and effectively, both verbally and in writing. You are also proficient in creating detailed validation documentation.
A strong understanding of troubleshooting techniques, particularly in how software and hardware interact, and you can identify and resolve issues in cross-disciplinary environments.
A university degree in Engineering, Electronics, or equivalent.
Fluent in English, verbally and written.
Why CTEK?
At CTEK, we believe in fostering innovation and continuous improvement. You'll be joining a dynamic, collaborative environment where your expertise will directly contribute to the development of cutting-edge products that power the future of energy and technology.
Ready to contribute your skills and make a real impact? Apply no later than December 15th
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Ctek Sweden AB (org.nr 556540-3234), https://www.ctek.com
Ctek Kontakt
Johanna Mogren Sundqvist johanna.mogren@ctek.com
9025877