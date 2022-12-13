UX/UI Designer for a client in Gothenburg
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2022-12-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2022-12-13Arbetsuppgifter
Our client needs an UX/UI Designer who can deliver in After Effects (2D animation). You will work in the client's UX Design Illumination department. The department is accountable for the design of the light behavior for both the interior and exterior of vehicles throughout the user journey.
Job Assignments
In this role you will improve design system guidelines for illumination together with the Art Director. Within your tasks you will arrange 2D-animation and visual material for deliveries towards the clients' stakeholders and suppliers. You will also design the light behavior for the exterior of a car throughout the user journey and cooperate with the UX teams to align the journey with key stakeholders for integration of light into the car. Another task is to examine new motion design ideas on exterior lights and make constant updates, depending on the evolution of the exterior design. In addition, you are expected to report to the Art Director on design intent and to engage in sync meetings, demos, and reviews.
Requirements
The client as the following requirements:
• You should have from 0-4 years proven working experience with UX or UI Design.
• A bachelor's degree in Graphic Design, Media, Arts or equivalent.
• Your personality is crucial, and you have excellent communication skills, as well as a collaborative mindset.
• You are broad-minded in learning new things and working cross-functionally with different design- and R&D-departments.
• Strong creative, design, and visualization skills.
• After Effects, Figma and Photoshop skills.
• You are both responsive to feedback and you can follow directions.
• It is required that you have excellent English skills.
• You need to submit and online and/ or a PDF portfolio.
• Driver's license is required.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start:16-01-2021
Length: 12 months
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Gothenburg
Selection and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "119". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
7256124